Pumpkin carving is coming to the Lincoln Eatery this weekend

Pumpkin carving is a fall staple in many households and now you can enjoy the tradition without any of the mess in your own home. This weekend the Lincoln Eatery is having its third annual pumpkin carving event that's open to the whole family.

Folks who attend the event will get to learn how to carve a pumpkin from Roger Epres. The co-founder of TYO Sushi was working along with the eatery to plan a pumpkin display when he realized he could do a better job himself of carving and designing the pumpkins. He's been carving for 15 years and can free-hand tons of designs for his beautiful jack-o-lanterns.

Epres is excited to teach the kids how to carve some of their favorite characters using new techniques. Guests can do elaborate or simple designs and will be able to take their pumpkins and carving tools home with them. For tickets and more information on the event, click here.