Puppy Love at Inside South Florida: Meet Venus and Her Adorable Siblings at the Humane Society

Inside South Florida welcomed Cherie Wachter and an adorable guest, Venus, an 11-week-old Chihuahua mix puppy. Venus, along with her siblings (all named after planets), is ready to find her forever home at the Humane Society of Broward County. Sherry also shared valuable tips on caring for puppies, emphasizing the importance of training and vaccination.

For those considering adoption, Cherie highlighted that puppies need time, patience, and a series of booster shots to grow healthy and well-mannered. While adopting a puppy may require extra care, the reward of a lovable, lifelong companion is worth every effort. If you’re interested in adopting Venus or one of her siblings, or if you want to learn more about available pets, head over tohumanebroward.com to fill out a pre-adoption application.

Adoption hours begin daily at 11 a.m. Stop by and see if one of these furry friends is a perfect match for you!