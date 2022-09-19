Purina Dog Chow’s Salute Campaign supports our veterans

Watch Now
September is National Service Dog Awareness month. Producer, Actor and Star of NCIS and That 70s Show, Wilmer Valderrama, joined Inside South Florida to share how Purina Dog Chow supports veterans with physical and mental challenges.

“Dog Chow has been doing a lot of work with the military community, and I thought it was a really important campaign to get involved with,” says Valderrama.

Purina Dog Chow is celebrating veterans with its Salute Campaign.

“As part of their Fifth Annual Service Dog Salute Program, our chair and I are launching the first ever Visible Impact Award,” says Valderrama. “We've narrowed it down to five finalists. You can select Dog Chow’s Visible Impact Award Winner by voting for your favorite service dog and veteran pair.”

For more information, visit DogChow.com/service

