Purina helping new pet parents with their puppy’s development

Learning how to care for a new puppy can become overwhelming. Veterinarian, Dr. Callie Harris, D.V.M., and TV Personality and NY Times Best-Selling Author, Hannah Brown, joined Inside South Florida to share what new pet parents need to know about their furry babies during the first year of their lives.

“The first years of your pet’s life is going to be busy, both physically and mentally, that's number one, says Harris. “Honestly, it's all about the celebration of key growth, behavioral and nutritional milestones. This is a time to set that foundation for a lifetime of health.”

As a pet mom to an eight-month-old Australian Labradoodle, Wally, it was vital for Brown to find the best nutrition to support his development.

“It's going to be important that we're feeding these new pets at the appropriate life stage,” says Harris. “High quality protein support those growing muscles. Minerals, such as calcium and phosphorus, help with bones and teeth. DHA, which is an omega three fatty acid, is fantastic for vision and brain development, and antioxidants help support the developing immune system.”

