Put a stop to distracted driving this holiday season

Driving while distracted can be fatal. Travelers Institute’s President, Joan Woodward, and Cambridge Mobile Telematics’ Senior Vice President, Ryan McMahon, joined Inside South Florida to share what you can do to keep your family safe while traveling during the busy holiday season.

“The reasons people are distracted is not just because of texting and calling on your cell phone. It's eating, drinking, programming your GPS, scrolling through social media, shopping online and making purchases while they're driving,” says Woodward. “A couple quick tips include setting your GPS before you start your journey and activating the 'do not disturb' feature on your cell phone.”

Enrolling in a telematics program may help you to maintain your safety and save extra money.

“These drivers receive feedback on each of their trips on distracted driving, speeding, harsh braking and harsh acceleration,” says McMahon. “People in these programs are three times safer than those that are not. It is a great win-win for all to test their own safety and get incentivized for the same behavior.”

For more information, visit CMT.ai

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Travelers Institute.