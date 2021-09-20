Put away the loungewear and create the wardrobe you deserve

After several seasons of living in loungewear, refreshing your closet for fall can feel overwhelming. To help us all with this, lifestyle expert, Carmen Ordonez, is back to share her prized tips and tricks.

If you don't like going to crowded malls but also hate the hassle of trying to return things you bought online when they don't fit, Stitch Fix might be the perfect solution. Stitch Fix Freestyle marks the first time everyone can shop from the online retailer, no subscription needed. Shipping and returns are always free so if you don't like something it's no worry.

Shoppers get recommendations based on size, lifestyle, comfort level, and more. The options you get will be as unique as you are. The inventory includes your favorite brands and is constantly updated so you never know what you'll find.

A big fall trend is work-leisure. Soft, stretchy fabrics used on polished pieces like blazers are making their way into offices all around. Shop some of these styles at StitchFix.com