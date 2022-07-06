QC Kinetix says regenerative medicine safe and effective

Technological advancements can further enhance medical care and treatments. QC Kinetix’s Medical Director, Sander Fernandez, M.D., joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of regenerative medicine.

“Regenerative medicine is a new area of medicine that utilizes biologic substances directly from your body,” says Dr. Fernandez. “These biologics are great at reducing inflammation and helping injured tissue to heal and repair.”

With newly developed medical approaches, patients often question its safety and recovery time.

“We have found this medicine to be very safe and effective, especially when we use it in localized areas for musculoskeletal injections,” says Dr. Fernandez. “In contrast to patient’s facing surgery, which is a long process and also very invasive, there is no downtime.”

Patients suffering from musculoskeletal conditions may benefit from regenerative medical treatment.

“We treat any chronic joint condition and soft tissue condition from large joints, including knees, shoulders, hips and backs,” says Fernandez. “We treat small joints, such as hands, elbows, feet and ankles.”

