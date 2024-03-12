Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Quarterback's Playbook for Change: Mo Hasan's Impactful Work Beyond the Field

Posted at 9:38 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 21:38:01-04

Mo Hasan is a man of many titles: quarterback, content creator, and entrepreneur. But perhaps his most impactful role is as the founder of Second Spoon, a philanthropic organization dedicated to feeding the homeless by repurposing surplus food from universities and restaurants.

The idea for Second Spoon originated from Mo's observations of the homelessness crisis in South Florida. "It sucked to go to bed at night knowing you could do more to help and not do it," Hasan commented. Moved by the humanity of those living on the streets, he felt compelled to take action and provide meals for those in need. What began as a simple act of kindness has blossomed into a full-fledged organization with a mission to make a difference in the community.

For over five years, Mo has remained committed to the cause, driven by his belief that it's the right thing to do. Beyond just providing meals, Second Spoon has become a source of joy and camaraderie, bringing together volunteers from different backgrounds and uniting them in a common goal.

Despite his busy schedule as a football player and entrepreneur, Mo remains dedicated to the growth of Second Spoon and envisions expanding its reach through new partnerships and initiatives. “There's a bunch of different organizations on skid row that we can continue,” said Hasan, “We're always as a team coming up with different ideas.” His passion for helping others is evident, and he is grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact in the world.

As for Mo's future, he remains focused on his dream of becoming a professional football player while continuing to pursue his other passions. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a heart for service, Mo Hasan is a shining example of the power of compassion and determination.

For those interested in learning more about Second Spoon and how to get involved, visit their website at secondspoon.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com