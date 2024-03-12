Quarterback's Playbook for Change: Mo Hasan's Impactful Work Beyond the Field

Mo Hasan is a man of many titles: quarterback, content creator, and entrepreneur. But perhaps his most impactful role is as the founder of Second Spoon, a philanthropic organization dedicated to feeding the homeless by repurposing surplus food from universities and restaurants.

The idea for Second Spoon originated from Mo's observations of the homelessness crisis in South Florida. "It sucked to go to bed at night knowing you could do more to help and not do it," Hasan commented. Moved by the humanity of those living on the streets, he felt compelled to take action and provide meals for those in need. What began as a simple act of kindness has blossomed into a full-fledged organization with a mission to make a difference in the community.

For over five years, Mo has remained committed to the cause, driven by his belief that it's the right thing to do. Beyond just providing meals, Second Spoon has become a source of joy and camaraderie, bringing together volunteers from different backgrounds and uniting them in a common goal.

Despite his busy schedule as a football player and entrepreneur, Mo remains dedicated to the growth of Second Spoon and envisions expanding its reach through new partnerships and initiatives. “There's a bunch of different organizations on skid row that we can continue,” said Hasan, “We're always as a team coming up with different ideas.” His passion for helping others is evident, and he is grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact in the world.

As for Mo's future, he remains focused on his dream of becoming a professional football player while continuing to pursue his other passions. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a heart for service, Mo Hasan is a shining example of the power of compassion and determination.

For those interested in learning more about Second Spoon and how to get involved, visit their website at secondspoon.org.