Queen of Comedy, Sommore, performing August 26th and 27th in SoFlo

Comedian, Sommore, joined Inside South Florida to share why she is ecstatic about her performance in Boca Raton, Fl. this weekend.

“Anytime I get a chance to perform in South Florida, I'm excited,” says Sommore. “This particular show that I'm working on is filled with so much. It's filled with a little bit of politics, a little bit about living in South Florida, a little bit about being 50, and a little bit about do I baby hair or do I not baby hair and do I lash or do I not lash. It's filled with all of that kind of stuff.”

