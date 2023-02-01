Watch Now
Quick 10-minute workout with a fitness expert

Posted at 6:04 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 18:04:20-05

If your New Year’s resolution is to get in shape, but you're finding it difficult to go to the gym, Fitness Expert, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida with a solution.

“If you have 10 minutes, I have a workout that will hit just about all your body parts, leave you out of breath, and refill your energy box,” says Frey.

The workout regimen consists of four reps of four moves for 15 seconds with a one-minute rest.

“Your first 15 seconds start with jump squats. Your next 15 seconds are pushup mountain climbers,” says Frey. “Next, do about 10 one-legged glute bridges and then switch sides. Your last 15 seconds are triceps’ dips.”

For more information, visit on Instagram @heathersmashfit

