Quick and Cozy Cookbook by Tieghan Gerard

Tieghan Gerard, the celebrated author and culinary creator, joined Inside South Florida to introduce her new cookbook, Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy. This collection of recipes focuses on quick preparation, simple ingredients, and minimal effort, catering to the fast-paced lives many people lead today. Gerard explained that her goal was to create meals that are both easy to prepare and delicious enough to look forward to, ensuring that busy families can avoid the temptation of ordering out while still enjoying home-cooked comfort.

Among the standout recipes in the book is her Pepperoni Pizza. Gerard highlighted the fun of making it in a Breville Pizzaiolo, which heats up to an impressive 750 degrees for authentic pizza results. However, she assured viewers that a regular oven works just as well, making this recipe accessible to all.

For fans of one-pan wonders, her Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken is a must-try. This flavorful dish pairs perfectly with crusty bread to soak up the sauce or simply over rice. Gerard emphasized its versatility, noting it’s as perfect for weeknight dinners as it is for holiday entertaining, thanks to its vibrant presentation and bold flavors.

Another favorite is her Sheet Pan Mac and Cheese. This unique approach to a classic dish ensures crispy, golden edges while maintaining the gooey, cheesy center that everyone loves. The simplicity of the preparation and the crowd-pleasing results make it a standout addition to any family meal or gathering.

Gerard’s Quick & Cozy cookbook is available at major retailers such as Amazon, Target, and local bookstores. For detailed information and additional recipes, fans can visit her website at halfbakedharvest.com.

With easy-to-follow recipes and Gerard’s signature cozy style, Quick & Cozy offers the perfect solution for anyone looking to simplify their cooking while maintaining delicious and comforting results. Whether you're preparing for a busy weeknight or entertaining for the holidays, this cookbook is sure to become a go-to favorite.