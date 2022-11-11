Quick and easy vegan fall desserts

Vegan Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to show us how to make a delicious Pumpkin Swirl Chocolate Bark perfect for any fall gathering

“This one is a little bit of decadence,” says Reyes. “A little bit of health, a little bit of some antioxidants up in there.”

The first step is melting chocolate chips over the stove.

“You can actually do this in a microwave as well,” says Reyes. “But I like to do it over a hot plate because of the experience.”

Then you add coconut oil to the mixture.

“I use coconut oil all the time,” says Reyes. “Coconut oil is one of the things you can use for a lot of things in life. But today we're cooking with it, of course. I like to use it because it actually hardens up super well in the refrigerator or the freezer and it's a healthy fat.”

The next step is adding in some pumpkin spice to give it more flavor.

“You can also add cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice,” says Reyes. “And it wouldn't be a dessert, if we didn't add in some vanilla extract.”

Not only is the dessert healthy and delicious, it is also fun for kids as well.

“The fun part is that the kids get to decorate with whatever they love, “says Reyes. “They can add candy chocolates, fruits, nuts, and seeds.”

For more great recipes, visit OneGreatVegan.com