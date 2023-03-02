Watch Now
Quick creamy Tuscan chicken recipe

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 02, 2023
Celebrity Chef, Chris Valdes, joined Inside South Florida to share an easy date night meal for you and your someone special.

“Sear seasoned chicken breasts on both sides in a pan. We're going to remove the chicken and add some garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and spinach to the pan,” says Valdes. “Let that cook a little bit and add more salt and pepper to that. Next, add some cream and parmesan cheese to the pan. Lastly, we're going to add our chicken in that. You can pair it with pasta, potatoes or rice.”

For more information, visit @ChefChrisValdes on Instagram

