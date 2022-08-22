Quickbooks is helping the Latino community build their businesses

Growing a business can be hard work. Financial Expert and Quickbooks Pro Advisor, Vanessa Vasquez, and CEO of Gaspachos, Julio Ortiz, joined Inside South Florida to share how Quickbooks has helped Latinos grow their companies.

“In the last 10 years, we have seen a growth of 34% in the Latino community for small business owners,” says Vasquez. “A QuickBooks survey showed that 4 million Latino workers are looking to start their businesses here in the United States.”

Starting a business can be challenging but using accounting software can help you manage your expenses and keep your doors open.

“We did not know how to start a business. We didn't know any legalities or processes. We didn't have any tools available,” says Ortiz. “QuickBooks has enabled us to have access to capital by having the accounting in place, which is critical for any small businesses, whether you're starting or whether you're expanding.”

