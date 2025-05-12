QVC and TikTok Launch Groundbreaking Super Brand Day to Empower Women of All Ages

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by QVC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

QVC and TikTok are teaming up for a revolutionary live commerce experience with their first-ever Super Brand Day, streaming live on May 14. The event will feature 24 hours of nonstop programming, celebrity guests, content creators, and exclusive deals—all centered around the theme of empowering women to embrace a new age of possibility.

Joining Inside South Florida to discuss this bold partnership were celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal and QVC program host Terri Conn.

“QVC is the OG of live social shopping—we’ve been doing it for almost 40 years,” said Roncal. “It is a very exciting time because we have officially partnered with TikTok to go live 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The event will also spotlight QVC’s The Quintessential 50 initiative, which celebrates women over 50 who are reinventing themselves and reshaping conversations around aging.

“As women get older, we start to feel less seen and heard by the media and retailers. But QVC has always been there for that age group specifically,” said Conn. “We've been a community for so long and we've brought all of those women these wonderful solutions to challenges. As we age, we open up conversation, established community, and we just want to let you know about it.”

From beauty and fashion to home essentials and lifestyle products, QVC’s curated offerings are designed to resonate with a wide range of shoppers, regardless of age.

“We literally have a massive array of incredible products for whether you’re 16 or 116,” Roncal added. “May 14 is going to be a very special day on QVC TikTok shop, because you're never going to see anything like this again.”

Tune in to the QVC TikTok Shop on May 14, beginning at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT, for a full day of live shopping, entertainment, and community engagement. You can also explore ongoing deals atqvc.com.