R.K. Russell opens up about life love and football

NFL player, R.K. Russell, joined Inside South Florida to share more about his decision to come out as the first openly bisexual player.

“Once I made that decision to come out, it almost couldn't happen fast enough. In the world of sport and being one of the first in football, there was care and thought that went into it,” says Russell. “I wanted to choose a form that felt very true to me and something that people could look back and read even if I wasn't in the limelight or you couldn't find me or I couldn't do an interview, you still had that article to read.”

