R.O.C. The Block: Florida-Based Nonprofit Builds Up Community Through Culture and Celebration

One of Florida’s fastest-growing community festivals is gearing up for another impactful year. The nonprofit R.O.C. The Block is entering its fifth year of celebrating small businesses, entrepreneurs, and local culture with a powerful mission: recondition and reinvest in our communities.

“I’m very excited,” founder Bolaji Ajike told Inside South Florida. “It’s been a journey and a labor of love, and we’re so excited to have everyone with us this year.”

Founded in 2021, R.O.C. The Block began with just 1,000 attendees. Last year, it drew more than 15,000. The Juneteenth celebration now spans a full week of programming, making it one of the largest events of its kind—and one of the few founded by a Black woman.

“We want to take what's in the community and highlight it–from small businesses to the schools–and see how can we assist,” Bolaji shared.

This year’s weeklong celebration, running from June 16–21, includes a youth summit, health and wellness conference, cultural gala, Family Day at Top Golf, and a headlining event at Raymond James Stadium.

Reflecting on the journey, Bolaji credits her success to the values instilled by her family. “There was never a moment when I felt like I couldn’t do something. I played basketball, and I understood early on: if you want it, you have to go get it. It takes dedication, research, understanding, and a willingness to learn.”

R.O.C. The Block is still accepting sponsors and vendors for the 2024 event. “This is a highlight event for a lot of the small businesses,” Bolaji noted. “Who gets to really show up at a stadium to sell their products and services or to just get themselves out there.”

The event is free for families and will feature a kid-friendly zone, live music, and for the first time—access to the stadium stands to create a true concert experience.

For tickets, sponsorships, or vendor info, visit: roctheblockinc.com. And follow Bolaji on social media: @queenbolaji_.