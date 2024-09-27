Race Car Drivers Sabré Cook and Madeline Stewart Share Road Safety Tips for Busy South Florida Streets

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by ExxonMobil. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida had the pleasure of sitting down with renowned race car drivers Sabré Cook and Madeline Stewart, who shared valuable tips for navigating the busy roads of South Florida with a professional driver’s mindset. From limiting distractions to choosing the best fuel, the drivers emphasized that safety is the top priority.

"Put the phone down and minimize distractions," Madeline urged. Whether it’s putting your phone on Do Not Disturb or turning down the music, these small steps can make a big difference when it comes to staying alert on the road. Sabré also highlighted the importance of using quality fuel, recommending Exxon Mobil Synergy Supreme+, which she says helps keep engines cleaner and improves fuel efficiency.

The drivers also emphasized planning ahead, making sure you know your route, and preparing your vehicle before hitting the road. From checking tire pressures to knowing your gas stations, their advice can help all drivers avoid potential issues.

For more tips and information, visit exxon.com. You can also learn more about these professional drivers at madelinestewart.nz and sabrecookracing.com.