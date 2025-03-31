Racing into the Fast Lane: NASCAR’s Ryan Ellis Hits the Track in South Florida

Inside South Florida revved things up with NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Ryan Ellis, who brought high energy and full throttle vibes to a local track—and even let us race him (sort of).

As a third-generation race car driver, Ellis was born to drive. “Racing is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do,” he said, reflecting on his passion. While many drivers come from a singular focus on racing, Ellis brings a unique perspective—he’s worked regular jobs too, and says that experience only solidified his desire to stay behind the wheel. “Since then, it’s been every day, as much work as I could possibly put into it.”

That work isn’t just on the track. Staying in the NASCAR XFINITY Series takes more than just speed—it takes hustle. Ellis shared that he spends up to 50 hours a week working on the business side of racing, from managing sponsors to building sales pipelines. But when the helmet goes on? “It squishes all those thoughts out of your brain,” he commented. “All of a sudden, it’s just: turn left and go fast.”

During our head-to-head go-kart race with host LaMyiah Pearlinia, Ellis offered one simple pro tip: “Don’t crash.” And thankfully, neither of them did (though we’re pretty sure he still won).

Ellis also gave us the scoop on his sponsor, Tablo, a device that lets fans stream and record over-the-air channels, including The CW, where NASCAR XFINITY races now air. “It’s perfect for me,” Ellis said. “I’ve got a newborn at home, so I can land and watch the races as soon as I get home.”

From track life to tech life, Ellis keeps it real, humble, and full of heart—and we can’t wait for that rematch.

Catch Ryan Ellis (RyanEllisRacing.com) in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, and stream all the action with Tablo by visiting TabloTV.com.