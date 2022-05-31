Radio Host, Brooke Reese, shares her songs of the summer

We love a good summer jam and Host of the Chart Show on Apple One Music, Brooke Reese, joined Inside South Florida to share her top picks.

Reese says she has fully jumped on the Jack Harlow bandwagon. “Jack Harlow can do no wrong right now, in my opinion. He's just continuing to kill it,” says Reese. “He gave us Nail Tech as like the first little snippet, but then when he dropped First Class, he knew what he was doing with that Fergie sample.

Another can’t miss artist for Reese this season is Harry Styles.

“Harry's energy is something like I've like never seen. When I go to his shows, I legit know I am in for the time of my life and that I'm going to have so much fun because his stage presence and energy are just otherworldly,” says Reese. “I literally went to Coachella because Harry Styles was performing.”

