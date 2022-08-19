Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Radio Legend Charlamagne Tha God, talks about mental health and his show, “Hell Of A Week”

Radio Legend Charlamagne Tha God, talks about mental health and his show, “Hell Of A Week”
Posted at 12:52 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 12:52:50-04

Charlamagne Tha God’s weekly Late Night Show is getting a new name and a new format but with the same great hosts for a comedic look at the week's events. He joined Inside South Florida to talk about all that we can look forward to this upcoming season.

“The new name change came from corporate America. It came from the executives at Viacom,” says Charlamagne. “If they come to me, and they say, ‘Hey, man, we feel like this title will resonate more, It'll read more like a weekly late-night talk show.’ I'm all for it. I just want to be successful.”

The show covers a range of topics and has a variety of guests that is making it stand out in late-night television.

“I've had and all of these different things have benefited me, you know, throughout my adulthood,” says Charlamagne. “That's why I'm able to bring W. Kamau Bell, S.E. Cupp, and Michael Blackson on and organically have a conversation with all of them.”

Charlamagne also talks about the importance of mental health and how he turned the tide on his own mental health with therapy.

“Honestly, I've been dealing with anxiety and panic attacks my whole life, and I've been dealing with bouts of depression my whole life, and I finally started having conversations with people who were actually going to therapy,” says Charlamagne. “I just wanted to be a better human, for my wife, for my daughters, and myself, because I feel like you go and you do the work on yourself, and you get that healing that we all deserve.”

You can watch Comedy Central's “Hell of a Week” with Charlamagne Tha God on Thursdays at 11:30 ET.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors