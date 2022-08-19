Radio Legend Charlamagne Tha God, talks about mental health and his show, “Hell Of A Week”

Charlamagne Tha God’s weekly Late Night Show is getting a new name and a new format but with the same great hosts for a comedic look at the week's events. He joined Inside South Florida to talk about all that we can look forward to this upcoming season.

“The new name change came from corporate America. It came from the executives at Viacom,” says Charlamagne. “If they come to me, and they say, ‘Hey, man, we feel like this title will resonate more, It'll read more like a weekly late-night talk show.’ I'm all for it. I just want to be successful.”

The show covers a range of topics and has a variety of guests that is making it stand out in late-night television.

“I've had and all of these different things have benefited me, you know, throughout my adulthood,” says Charlamagne. “That's why I'm able to bring W. Kamau Bell, S.E. Cupp, and Michael Blackson on and organically have a conversation with all of them.”

Charlamagne also talks about the importance of mental health and how he turned the tide on his own mental health with therapy.

“Honestly, I've been dealing with anxiety and panic attacks my whole life, and I've been dealing with bouts of depression my whole life, and I finally started having conversations with people who were actually going to therapy,” says Charlamagne. “I just wanted to be a better human, for my wife, for my daughters, and myself, because I feel like you go and you do the work on yourself, and you get that healing that we all deserve.”

You can watch Comedy Central's “Hell of a Week” with Charlamagne Tha God on Thursdays at 11:30 ET.