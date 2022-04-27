Radio Personality, Stichiz, gives us the scoop on her new book and her new single “Big Screen”

An artist in every aspect, we sat down with Stichiz from 103.5 The Beat, to talk about her road to radio, bestselling book, and her new single “Big Screen.”

“One day, I was listening to the radio, and I was just like, ‘I want to do that,’” Stichiz says. “So fast forward, I attend St. Thomas University. And I remember this short little lady, Miss Alvarez. I’ll never forget her. And I said I want to intern and she's like, well, you're not a senior yet. But I knew sometimes you just need to get your foot in the door and work your way up. And that's exactly what I did.”

Stichiz also talks about her bestselling children's book, “Tu Es Belle” and why this book is so special for her.

“The book is just really encouraging our kids to love the colors that God gave them,” says Stichiz. “Whether you're purple, pink, blue, that's what I sing to them when I read to them. Just love who you are.”

Not only is Stichiz a best-selling author and radio personality, but a recording artist as well. She told us about her inspiration for her new single, “Big Screen.”

“I'm really excited about this because everybody has a big screen moment,” says Stichiz. “Everybody has that moment in your life where something happened that was good that shifted your life for the better.”