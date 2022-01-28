Radio royalty Stichiz talks about her new book

Watch
While most people know Stichiz from the radio she holds down middays on Miami's #1 station for hip hop and R&B, 103.5 The Beat, she is so much more. Not only does she also have a TV show, but she’s a vocalist, an NAACP Image Award Winner, and a best-selling author. She spoke with us about life on and off the radio.

She's been beloved by fans since she started on the radio, but she was used to being on the mic since she did music as a kid. One day she was listening to the radio and thought, "I can do that." With the help of a letter of recommendation from a teacher, she was able to get an internship at the radio station and she's never looked back.

Her new book, "Tu Es Belle," or "You are beautiful," shows children to love themselves regardless of their skin color, breaking down stereotypes and micro-aggression. She also hopes it inspires parents to remind their kids of how beautiful they are.

