Rain or Shine, Miami Spirit Squads Bring the Energy to Hard Rock Stadium

A rainy Saturday morning couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of the University of Miami Spirit Squads as they geared up for game day at Hard Rock Stadium. Rising early, the cheerleaders and sensations prepped four hours before kickoff, proving that flexibility in spirit isn’t just physical—it's mental. Despite a quick rain shower cutting their warm-ups short, the squads rallied on, heading to the Hurricane Walk, where fans lined up to cheer for Coach Mario Cristobal, Sebastian the Ibis, and the whole Canes crew.

The squads moved inside to finalize their routine, embodying resilience with every call and cheer. Fans got a closer look at the cheer squads’ rotations, with co-ed cheer, all-girl cheer, and the Sensations dance team each taking turns to energize different sections of the stadium throughout the game. From hyping the pre-game crowd to leading cheers with fans, the Miami Spirit Squads proved that cheering on the Hurricanes takes skill, dedication, and relentless spirit—even through rain and heat.

With Miami notching another victory, the Spirit Squads left a mark on fans that would last long after the game. As the season continues, one thing’s certain: rain or shine, nothing can stop these Hurricanes from bringing the spirit.

For more information, vist miamihurricanes.com, or follow @u_cheer and @um_sunsations on Instagram.