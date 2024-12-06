Raising Awareness About Human Trafficking Through Film: City of Dreams

Human trafficking remains a growing global crisis, but efforts to shed light on the issue are gaining momentum. On Inside South Florida, John Devaney and Ali Hernandez, advocates for anti-trafficking awareness, discussed their work and the impact of the new film City of Dreams.

John, involved in the production of the film, shared its powerful narrative:“City of Dreams is about a young Mexican boy who was misled and trafficked across the US border. And it's based on a true story. A lot of what you've been reading in the media, it's 100% true that child trafficking in the United States right now, it's up about 400% in the last seven years.”

The film serves as a call to action, aiming to inspire viewers to become part of the solution.

Ali, director of strategic partnerships for A21—a global anti-trafficking organization—explained that their strategy is built around three Rs:



Reach: Prevent trafficking by raising awareness and educating vulnerable communities. Rescue: Collaborate with law enforcement and government agencies to remove survivors from trafficking situations. Restore: Ensure survivors receive the support they need to rebuild their lives and avoid re-trafficking.

The partnership between City of Dreams and A21 underscores the importance of media in driving awareness and action. The film is donating 25% of its profits to A21, directly supporting their global efforts.

Both John and Ali emphasized the role of awareness as the first step in combating trafficking:



Watch City of Dreams: Available on Amazon, Apple TV, DirecTV, and Dish, the film raises critical awareness about trafficking. Volunteer or Donate: Get involved with organizations like A21 to support survivors and prevention initiatives. Spread the Word: Share resources and information to help others understand the severity of the issue.

To learn more, visit CityofDreamsMovie.com for more about the film and actionable steps to join the fight against trafficking. And exploreA21.org to learn how you can contribute to their global mission.