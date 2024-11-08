Raising Awareness for Over 100 Million Caregivers in the U.S. with the "I Care" Campaign

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Caregiver Action Network. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Marvell Adams Jr. and Judy Krieg to discuss the importance of caregiving and the challenges caregivers face. With over 100 million caregivers in the U.S., caregiving has a major impact on daily life, as Marvell highlighted. Caregivers are essential to the care system, providing support for loved ones through doctor appointments, medication management, and more. Marvell noted that the Caregiver Action Network’s mission is to support these caregivers, so they, in turn, can better care for their loved ones.

Judy shared her personal experience as a caregiver for her parents, both diagnosed with dementia, describing the physical and emotional challenges, especially as her mother’s symptoms progressed. Her story underscores the need for resources, support, and awareness. Judy’s experience reflects what many caregivers endure, from managing medical appointments to navigating the complex emotions of loved ones’ conditions.

This November, during National Family Caregivers Month, the Caregiver Action Network’s “I Care” campaign emphasizes self-recognition and the importance of identifying as a caregiver. Many caregivers don’t realize they are, in fact, caregivers, which can prevent them from seeking support. Marvell’s own journey as a young caregiver for her mother after a stroke showed her the importance of recognizing this role early.

For caregivers or those seeking resources, visitcaregiveraction.org or call 855-227-3640 for free support. This campaign, and the voices behind it, highlight that caregivers are not alone in their journey—there’s support, community, and resources to make the path a bit easier.