Real Estate Expert Shares What You Need to Know About Ocala City’s Housing Market

Real Estate Expert, Manuel Molinos, joined Inside South Florida to discuss Ocala’s housing market and how it is giving new residents the opportunity to lay down their roots at a competitive price.

“Ocala what it represents is a fresh start for the American family, especially in today's economy,” says Molinos. “Ocala will bring you brand new house $250,000, between 13 and 1400 square feet, maybe around $1,900 mortgage payment including tax.”

For more information, visit, @RealtorManuelMolinos

