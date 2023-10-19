Watch Now
Real Estate Expert Shares What You Need to Know About Ocala City’s Housing Market

Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 13:13:07-04

Real Estate Expert, Manuel Molinos, joined Inside South Florida to discuss Ocala’s housing market and how it is giving new residents the opportunity to lay down their roots at a competitive price.

“Ocala what it represents is a fresh start for the American family, especially in today's economy,” says Molinos. “Ocala will bring you brand new house $250,000, between 13 and 1400 square feet, maybe around $1,900 mortgage payment including tax.”

