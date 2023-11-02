'Real Housewives of Miami' Adriana de Moura Chats Season 6 Premiere, Art, and Music with Inside South Florida

‘Real Housewives of Miami' star, Adriana De Moura, joined Inside South Florida to pull back the curtain on the world of reality television on the heels of a successful season 6 premiere, her music ventures, and life as an art dealer.

Adriana's lifelong passion for art has led her to open several galleries, with her latest one featuring an exhibit showcasing the original works of tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

“Art has been part of my life, it’s part of my fabric,” says De Moura. “Since I was a little girl, I was influenced by my grandmother who was a painter. And then later I developed a special into a career. And then when Martina showed me her artwork, I was like, ‘oh my god, this is incredible.’ She actually has something original. And is the storytelling of her career and how great she is and the amount of control she has over the tennis balls because every single painting here is done not with a brush but with a racket and a tennis ball.”

Adriana is enthusiastically showcasing her passion for music this season, a talent that not many people might know about.

“I think the art, people have known about it,” says De Moura. “But the music you know, a lot of people don't know that the theme song of ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ is my song that I wrote, you know, and sang. And then, you know, was chosen to be the theme song.”

As a seasoned veteran of unscripted television, Adriana expresses gratitude for the self-revelation she experiences while watching her own journey and appreciating the continuous growth she has undergone.

“I think that after we brought Miami back, I was able to show the other side of me,” says De Moura. “I feel like the previous seasons were more focused on maybe the cattiness, but now I'm really grateful and especially grateful for this season where you can see my persona in a more rounded way and not just focus on bites that I was being perhaps a little shady.”

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ now streaming on Peacock.