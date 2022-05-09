Reality TV star, Guerdy Abraira, opens up about life off camera and her growing business

After the explosive season of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” we talked to one of the show's breakout stars, Guerdy Abraira, who opened up about life after reality TV.

“I'm just one of the crew,” says Abraira. “You know, I don't see myself as a breakout star per se. I know I'm a character, but we all are in our own right.”

Abraria was asked to be featured in Retreat Magazine, which has featured actresses such as Nicky Hilton, Olivia Cooper, and more.

“I don't come from the entertainment industry. I come from a service provided industry, hospitality,” says Abraria. “So for me, it was really kind of interesting taking that turn from behind the scenes calling the shots to all of a sudden, you are the message, you are the brand.”

Abraria’s brand, Guerdy Design, has boomed since the launch of the show and opened doors for an already sought out business. She now uses her platform to elevate more small businesses owned by women of color.

“For me, empowering women is the number one thing that I know how to do,” says Abraria. “You know, if I'm successful, and I see someone who's down, here's my hand. I love to collaborate with women.”

Abraria will be on the Summer issue for Retreat Magazine and for more information about her brand, visit GuerdyDesign.com