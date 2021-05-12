Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Reasons not to skip your visit to the eye doctor

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:32 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 21:32:04-04

There is a wide range of vision issues, and most don't have symptoms. This makes it extra important not to skip appointments with your eye doctor. Dr. Calvin Roberts, president and CEO of Lighthouse Guild, says there's no substitute for a good eye exam.

All the extra screen time you've been getting might be hurting your eyes more than you notice. Staring at screens for long periods of time can lead to eye strain, eye fatigue, and dry eyes.

"Every couple minutes...take a short break and look away from the screen, preferably out the window at something far away," he says. "And make a conscious effort to blink!"

Advanced technology has created new opportunities for those who are visually impaired. The new OrCam My Eye attaches to eyeglasses and converts text to audio. This allows the user to read off a page, regardless of how far away it is. It can recognize faces and brands and also answer questions asked by the user.

"Our goal is to inspire people who are blind or visually impaired to attain their goals, and assistive technology like the OrCam My Eye...can make a huge difference ," says Dr. Roberts.

You can go to https://www.lighthouseguild.org/ or www.orcam.com to learn more!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors