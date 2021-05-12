Reasons not to skip your visit to the eye doctor

There is a wide range of vision issues, and most don't have symptoms. This makes it extra important not to skip appointments with your eye doctor. Dr. Calvin Roberts, president and CEO of Lighthouse Guild, says there's no substitute for a good eye exam.

All the extra screen time you've been getting might be hurting your eyes more than you notice. Staring at screens for long periods of time can lead to eye strain, eye fatigue, and dry eyes.

"Every couple minutes...take a short break and look away from the screen, preferably out the window at something far away," he says. "And make a conscious effort to blink!"

Advanced technology has created new opportunities for those who are visually impaired. The new OrCam My Eye attaches to eyeglasses and converts text to audio. This allows the user to read off a page, regardless of how far away it is. It can recognize faces and brands and also answer questions asked by the user.

"Our goal is to inspire people who are blind or visually impaired to attain their goals, and assistive technology like the OrCam My Eye...can make a huge difference ," says Dr. Roberts.

You can go to https://www.lighthouseguild.org/ or www.orcam.com to learn more!