Recharge Your Battery This Self-Care Awareness Month At This Must-Visit Location

With September 2024 in full swing, Self-Care Awareness Month is here to remind you to take some much needed steps to take care of your personal well-being. Lifestyle TV Personality, Christina Nicholson, joined Inside South Florida with the perfect destination to visit to boost your own self-care.

“'I’m going to take you right down the road to the Palm Beaches in South Florida, where you can focus on self-care and achieve a sense of well being,” says Nicholson. “Imagine yourself at the new luxury oceanfront getaway, Amrit Ocean Resort on Singer Island. This is more than just a beachfront resort. It's a wellness sanctuary.”

The Amrit Ocean Resort is home to a four-story spa offering everything from your traditional massage sessions to hydrothermal rituals. During your stay, you can hyperfocus your self-care routine with a personalized itinerary designed by one of the resort’s wellness coaches.

“We have world class spas here in the Palm Beaches and helpful dining options, and the destination is famous for year round outdoor activities, even in the winter,” says Nicholson. “You can do some beachfront yoga, stand up paddle boarding, golf, pickleball and tennis.”

For an even more immersive personal well-being experience, the Palm Beaches offers Eudemonia from Nov. 1-3 this year.

“Eudemonia means ‘life well lived’ in Greek. It's a cutting edge and transformative three-day wellness summit set against the beautiful backdrop of the Palm Beaches where you can learn from more than 50 wellness experts,” says Nicholson. “It'll be the first wellness summit to measure its attendees' baseline health through an on site biometric testing center.”

