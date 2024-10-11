Recognizing and Preventing Concussions and Falls: Key Insights from Health Experts

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Abbott. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Concussions are a common injury that can occur in everyday situations, not just in sports, according to health experts Dr. Chris Davlantes and Kathleen Cameron. While many associate concussions with athletic events, they noted that falls account for nearly half of concussions, followed by car accidents, physical assaults, and bicycle mishaps. Recently, electric scooters have also become a frequent cause of head injuries as people often ride without helmets.

Concussion symptoms can range from headaches and dizziness to confusion, memory issues, and even depression. While some individuals recover on their own, others may experience prolonged symptoms that can impact their ability to work for months or even years. Immediate evaluation is essential for those who suspect they’ve sustained a concussion.

For older adults, falls are particularly concerning. About one in four people aged 65 and older experience a fall each year, and 20% of these incidents lead to serious injuries such as concussions or hip fractures. Cameron emphasized that falls are not a normal part of aging, and simple steps, like removing tripping hazards, can help prevent them.

Dr. Davlantes advised against “walking off” any blow to the head. Even if a fall does not immediately appear serious, older adults, particularly those on blood thinners, should seek medical attention. Many emergency rooms now offer advanced diagnostic tools, including blood tests that can indicate brain injury without needing a CAT scan.

For more information, Chris and Kathleen recommended visiting ConcussionAwarenessNow.org and the National Council on Aging at ncoa.org/falls. The NCOA’s “Falls Free Checkup” survey offers a quick assessment to help individuals understand their personal risk factors and take preventive action.