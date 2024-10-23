Recognizing Stroke Symptoms Could Save Lives: World Stroke Day Emphasizes Awareness

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Heart Association. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Sofia Horvath joined Inside South Florida to raise awareness about the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms ahead of World Stroke Day on October 29. Stroke claims millions of lives worldwide each year, and research shows that one in four adults may experience a stroke in their lifetime, with individuals as young as 25 at risk. Despite these statistics, many people are unaware of the early signs of a stroke, which can be critical in saving lives.

Dr. Horvath emphasized the urgency of calling 911 as soon as stroke symptoms are noticed, explaining that every minute without medical attention results in the loss of vital brain function. Acting quickly can significantly reduce the severity of a stroke’s consequences.

To help recognize a stroke, Dr. Horvath shared the acronym FAST, which stands for:



: Facial deviation A : Arm weakness

: Speech impairment T: Time to call 911

If any of these symptoms are present, immediate action by calling 911 can make a life-saving difference.

For more information, visit heart.org. World Stroke Day serves as a reminder to educate yourself and others about the signs of stroke and the importance of acting quickly.