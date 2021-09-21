Watch
Recover like an athlete no matter what you do

Posted at 5:46 PM, Sep 21, 2021
Athletes, busy parents, office workers, how would you feel if I told you your daily routine should be just about the same?
Celebrity trainer and director of human performance at Therabody, Lissa Bankston, is here and we’re discussing the importance of incorporating recovery into your daily routine.

The foundations of wellness are sleep, nutrition, and hydration. By incorporating these things with others throughout our day, we can avoid crashing and needing a couple of days to feel recovered.

Therabody's Thergun is perfect for massaging those tired muscles and relieving tension. Rested muscles result in a rested body and mind. There are tons of options for the Theragun, including a mini one you can take on the go. Lissa says using it first thing in the morning can help you wake up and kick start your day, then again at the end to help you relax before sleep.

Find out more at https://www.therabody.com/

