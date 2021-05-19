Recovering after a stroke with Catholic Health Services

In the U.S alone each year about 800,000 people suffer from strokes, and about two-thirds of those go on to need rehabilitation to completely recover. How can you avoid a life-changing stroke and how can you get back to normal after?

Dr. Daniel Carney, medical director of St. Anthony's Rehabilitation Hospital, says he's seen patients as young as their 30's suffer from strokes. Strokes occur when there's an interruption in blood supply to the brain, which can happen due to a variety of reasons.

But what can happen after you have a stroke? Dr. Carney says there is a short time frame to realize someone is having a stroke. Some symptoms are slurred speech, facial droop, and weakness on one side of your body. The first thing you should do is get to a hospital right away. Once the patient is medically stable, the work begins to rehabilitate them. Rehab includes medical checkups, physical therapy, and speech therapy if needed.

"We try to get that patient as functional as the body will allow," says Dr. Carney. "How much the body will allow is a deal that's made between the patient and the Boss upstairs."

High blood pressure is the number one cause of stroke, so having that in check will greatly reduce your risk of having a stroke, he says.

If someone you know has been affected by a stroke, you can find more information about Dr. Carney and his team here