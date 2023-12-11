Watch Now
Recovering from Debt with Bankruptcy Attorney Chad Van Horn

Posted at 6:40 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 18:40:17-05

WSFL-TV's Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn from Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the detrimental effects of falling into debt and to share available services that can assist you in your journey to financial recovery.

“The number one thing that I see that I believe is unhealthy as well and can be unhealthy is gambling and even lottery,” says Van Horn. “So, everybody wants hope and that's what a casino can give you, that's what a lottery ticket can give you. But really what that's doing, I mean, we see the casinos growing like crazy, they don't lose money. So, it's giving you false hope, generally speaking, that that lottery ticket or that casino is the way that you're going to get out of debt. And normally you end up in more debt. And that's the number one thing that I'm seeing right now.”

