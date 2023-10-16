Recovering From Debt with WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Attorney

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Attorney, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to discuss ways to financially recover after from falling into debt.

“With budgeting, the best thing you can do is have a realistic budget,” says Van Horn. “Go through your bank statements, see what you're spending money on. And then right size your budget for whatever your income is. So, we'll do anything from budgeting to bankruptcy if the debts just too much. Interest rates right now are running anywhere from 20 to 30% on credit cards. So, if you spent a lot of money on interest, can't pay your debt down, then it’ll end up in a bankruptcy where we can discharge that debt.”

