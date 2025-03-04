Red Carpet Glam: The Clean Beauty Trend with Makeup Artist Melodie

Inside South Florida welcomed Melodie Briere, the talented makeup artist behind today’s glam looks, as she transformed hosts LaMyiah Pearlinia and Cameron Dobbs with effortless, red carpet-ready makeup.

Melodie emphasized that lashes are the key to any glamorous look. She explained how beauty trends have shifted from the heavy contouring days of the Kardashians to a more natural, radiant, and youthful aesthetic, as seen on recent Oscars red carpets.

“We're going back to something cleaner, more youthful, and also more natural. Even though it can take you an hour and a half to do natural makeup, the end result needs to be as if there was not much on,” she shared. “I think that's definitely the look at the moment, especially, for example, like Demi Moore. It's about glowy skin and just enhancing the eyes and the lips. But nothing over the top.”

For LaMyiah, Melodie created a soft smoky eye with accentuated lashes, tying the look together with a nude pink lip to complement her outfit.

For Cameron, she opted for a smoked-out liner—one of the biggest trends right now—while keeping the lips neutral since Cameron usually wears pink tones.

The result? Red carpet glam without feeling overdone.

“I don't not feel like myself,” Cameron said. “It's not really heavy on that face,” LaMyiah added.

If you’re looking for a professional touch, Melodie works at Red Market Salon in Bal Harbour, Miami. You can book an appointment through @RedMarketMiami on social media, or connect with her directly at @MakeupByMelodie.