Red Nose Day will benefit Boys and Girls of Miami-Dade this year

The campaign that puts a smile on everyone's face is back for 2021 and offering help to some local groups.

Red Nose Day has raised over $240 million through entertainment. This year the day will be dedicated to ending poverty by donating to organizations that help combat the issues, and the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade is one of them.

"When we have crises like this pandemic, the services we provide become more critical," says President of BGC, Alex Rodriguez-Roig. "Parents need more help, they need more structure they need more support...and without us, a lot of these parents would be having some difficult times."

The club allows kids to enhance social skills, enhance their academics, and offers them extra support outside of the home. If you'd like to donate and unlock a special digital red nose to show off to all your friends and family, you can head to rednoseday.org