Redbike Studios opens its newest location in South Beach

Redbike studios is known for their energetic workout on the bike.

With locations all over South Florida, the Miami-based cycling studios has officially opened their newest South Beach outdoors location, where you can bike with a view!

Bringing Redbike to the Faena Bazaar was thanks to the success of their Brickell outdoor location.

"We realized the future of our growth is really doing outdoor classes and we had the opportunity to partner with the Faena hotel and to partner with a like-minded, lifestyle, boutique, high-end, service centric kind of brand, we felt like it was a perfect partnership," says Albert Ghitis, owner and founder of Rebike Studios.

Ghitis, a local Miamian, is happy his company is helping people in his community.

"I'm happy that I am in an industry that makes a difference. These days is not just about looking good and being fit, it's the whole package. It's wellness, it's health, and it's mental wellness. And what we are doing is really creating a space for people to let loose and forget about whatever they're dealing with," says Ghitis.

Redbike Studios South Beach location has themed rides


