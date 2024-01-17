Redefining Aging: A Holistic Approach with Modern Age Longevity Care

Wellness Aging Expert Justine Santaniello joined Inside South Florida to shed light on Modern Age's innovative and personalized strategy for preventing age-related decline.

“Modern Age essentially wants to redefine how we age by offering science-backed treatments and guidance from board-certified clinicians. They have teams made up of nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and medical doctors to guide us through a new, proactive approach to aging,” explains Santaniello.

One notable feature is the virtual aging wellness assessment, which offers personalized insights and recommendations based on a virtual test and blood draw. This assessment helps individuals identify their longevity goals, and the recommended next-steps. lifestyle adjustments, recommended products, or a combination tailored to individual results.

“Whether that be treatments, lifestyle adjustments, products to use or maybe a mix of all of those. Essentially, though, everything is tailored to you and your results,” emphasizes Santaniello.

For more information or to explore the virtual aging wellness assessment, visit Modern-Age.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Modern Age.