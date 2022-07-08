Watch Now
Reduce the hustle and bustle with DoorDash

Posted at 4:12 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 16:12:32-04

For many, the summer is a great time to take a break but for others the summer is still a busy time of year. Lifestyle Expert, Ereka Vetrini, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help reduce extra stress this season.

“I just call on DoorDash. Most people know them as a food delivery service, but DoorDash has partnered with CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens to be your one-stop shop for all your summer essentials,” says Vetrini. “DoorDash delivers everything from sunscreen to chips and snacks to floaties and towels. They've got it all. Instead of you running around trying to find that stuff, they will deliver it.”

Planning ahead with DoorDash can save you time and money says Vetrini.

“My two tips are to make a list of small things that you need to pack and make a bigger list of things that you're going to have DoorDash deliver to you,” says Vetrini. “If you are a DashPass member, you pay $0 delivery charge on any delivery over $12. There are huge savings and discounts across all kinds of categories, including restaurants, convenience stores or grocery stores.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by DoorDash.

