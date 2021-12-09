Refresh your beauty routine for the holidays

It’s time your beauty routine gets a "winter-vention". Beauty, wellness, and lifestyle expert, Grace Gold, joins us now to share the hottest beauty tips to thrive during the holidays.

While it doesn't get very cold in South Florida, the humidity almost disappears this time of year. This dry air can wreak havoc on your skin. Moisturize your dry skin with Olay's new body lotion collection. Your skin will be more hydrated and appear smoother and firmer thanks to ingredients like niacinamide, collagen, hyaluronic acid, and more.

Stay fresh with Old Spice Shower Gel. The Fiji scent is perfect for South Florida, and the Fresher Collection offers ingredients that will keep skin fresh and soft all day long. Secret's Fresh Collection offers odor-fighting deodorant with scents like fresh lavender.

Check in with your body before you start heading to holiday parties. The EverlyWell at home metabolism test will help you understand how your body is functioning, and let you know if your metabolism has slowed and why. Once you get your results, you'll be given the chance to speak with a healthcare professional and learn about how to take care of yourself.