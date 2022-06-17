Refresh your outdoor space with help from At-Home

Summer is the time for outdoor gatherings, but before you plan your next summer soiree, you may want to update your backyard furniture. Lifestyle Influencer, Ashley Dixon, joined Inside South Florida to share how At-Home can take your outdoor area up a notch.

“With outdoor decorating, what you really want to do is follow your instincts. Your home should be a personal reflection of you,” says Dixon. “It's really important that you lean into those colors, patterns, and textures that you're drawn to.”

Dixon suggests that dividing your patio into different areas can elevate its look.

“This is going to allow it to feel bigger and also be more useful,” says Dixon. “You can have an area for lounging. Then you can also have a kitchen and dining area to really maximize and use your space.”

If you’re on a budget, throw pillows are a cheap way to make your patio more vibrant.

“You can choose different colors, textures, and patterns, and that's going to change the entire look of your space,” says Dixon. “This can change from season to season. Sometimes I will use yellow, and then I'll go like a coastal kind of cool blue color the next season.”

For more info, visit AtHome.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by At-Home