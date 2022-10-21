Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Regain your mobility with a physical therapist

Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 14:48:55-04

October is national physical therapy month and President of the Florida Physical Therapy Association, Dr. Thomas Eberle, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of working with a physical therapist.

“Physical therapists work with the human movement system. The human movement system is everything in the body that corresponds to movement, including the cardiovascular, pulmonary and endocrine system,” says Eberle. “Physical therapists also work with the normal movement systems, including the bones, muscles and joints.”

A physical therapist can treat a wide range of age groups, professions and illnesses.

I've treated professional athlete to everyday people. I’ve also treated patients with low back and neck pain. Other physical therapists and colleagues of mine work with kids,” says Eberle. “Since COVID-19, we're working in hospital’s intensive care units and skilled nursing facilities to help patients move, breathe and walk properly.”

For more information, visit PTForMe.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Catholic Health Services.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors