Registered Nurse, Helena Faustin, shares how Band-Aid wants to honor nurses of color

It's National Nurses Week which means celebrating the nurses that work so hard every day. Registered Nurse, Helena Faustin, joined us to talk about a special campaign with the Band-Aid Brand to help honor nurses of color.

“It's important to honor nurses on the front lines. I know speaking for myself, I have a husband and two kids waiting for me when I get home after each shift,” says Faustin. “Band-Aid Brand has established the OURTONE Nurses Recharge Fund to help alleviate those stresses that await frontline nurses such as myself when we get home from work.”

The story behind the bandages throughout this campaign is that they are created in shades of brown to embrace the beauty of diverse skin tones. The bandages are available in assorted sizes.

“Band-Aid Brand has partnered with artist, Lena Noriega, to thank nurses just like myself for all of the work that they've done on the front lines,” says Faustin. “They've created a custom line of thank you cards that are going to celebrate our healthcare heroes.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid by BAND-AID