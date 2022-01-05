Rejuvenate your smile with this simple procedure

Receding gums may make someone feel unattractive, but more importantly, it can cause tooth sensitivity. Now a faster, minimally invasive treatment called “pinhole gum rejuvenation” is helping ease fears when it comes to gum grafting. Director of Pinhole Academy, Sal Gaytan, explains how it works and who's eligible.

Gum recession happens when the gums shrink away from the teeth. It can lead to tooth sensitivity and tooth loss, but most people lose confidence in their smile. It can also happen to anyone of any age.

Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation is a quick and easy procedure with no downtime. It's been around for years and is now becoming a favorite of patients and doctors.

The minimally invasive procedure requires no scalpels or stitches. For more information, click here.