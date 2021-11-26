Relax and recharge with Carmit Bachar from The Pussycat Dolls

Our most recent guest is one of the most recognizable faces of the multi-platinum Grammy-nominated female supergroup The Pussycat Dolls. Carmit Bachar is beloved the world over, and now she's sharing her journey of self-discovery in a new endeavor that is close to her heart, and she is sharing that with us here today.

In 2020 she was ready to hit to road for a much anticipated Pussycat Dolls reunion tour but had to put it on hold due to COVID. Carmit says it was like a crash course, but everyone was able to slow down and pivot to focus on their health. After that, she created a wellness spa to help her and others through the pandemic, and more.

Grace and Gratitude by Carmit offers crystals, essential oils, candles, and everything else you could possibly want to relax and refresh. Her focus was to help people soothe their state of mind, and with the new R&R Box, people can do just that.

Carmit has been focusing on herself, and she hopes others feel the same way. You can see more on her Instagram at @TheRealCarmit and check out all the relaxing products she has at shop.therealcarmit.com