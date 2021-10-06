Relax at home with Laila Ali

A home should be a sanctuary to rest, refresh and recharge. That’s the goal of the new designs by athlete, tv host, author, and lifestyle influencer, Laila Ali, who has collaborated with At Home, the home décor superstore, to create her own new collection, which hits stores later this month.

Laila Ali At Home is something she's been wanting to do for awhile, but since more people have been spending more time at home than ever, now was the perfect time to do it. It's a beautiful, affordable, line of high quality and luxury items that start at $4.99.

Her favorite items include the kitchen line, with BPA-free pots and pans. This collection is great for sprucing up your home before the holidays. Her big tip for decorating is to get rid of junk and clutter before you start bringing home new items.

