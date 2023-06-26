Watch Now
Remain safe from COVID with Walgreens

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 18:30:10-04

Walgreens’ Vice President of Pharmacy Services Development, Dr. Anita Patel, joined Inside South Florida to share great resources to help keep you safe from COVID-19.

“Despite the end of the Federal Public Health Emergency, COVID-19 is still here,” says Patel. “Your local pharmacists can be a resource for you providing services you've come to rely on to remain safe and healthy.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Walgreens.

