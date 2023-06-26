Remain safe from COVID with Walgreens

Walgreens’ Vice President of Pharmacy Services Development, Dr. Anita Patel, joined Inside South Florida to share great resources to help keep you safe from COVID-19.

“Despite the end of the Federal Public Health Emergency, COVID-19 is still here,” says Patel. “Your local pharmacists can be a resource for you providing services you've come to rely on to remain safe and healthy.”

For more information, visit Walgreens.com or call 1-800-Walgreens

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Walgreens.